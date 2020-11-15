1/
Amie Ann Shull
1970 - 2020
Amie Ann Shull
April 3, 1970 - November 12, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Amie Ann Shull, 50, of Prairie Village, Kansas died on November 12, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed. There will be a one-hour visitation immediately following the Mass.
Amie was born on April 3, 1970 to David Ostermeyer and Carol O'Donnell. She went to high school at Bishop Miege and graduated in 1988. She later went on to earn a degree in Interior Design from Kansas State University. Eventually, Amie started her own Interior Design company called L Street Designs.
Amie married Mike Shull on November 27, 1999 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO. They eventually moved to Prairie Village, Kansas where they started their family with three children, Luke (18), Logan (18) and Livi (14).
Amie was extremely active in the Cure of Ars community as well as Bishop Miege High School. Amie loved outdoor activities, tennis, cooking, traveling, and hosting her friends and family. Amie found joy through helping others and embracing their happiness. Amie was a caring friend and loved being involved in her children's school activities and sporting events.
Amie is survived by her father David Ostermeyer, her mother Carol O'Donnell, her sister Tracy Holland, her three children Luke, Logan & Livi Shull, and her husband Mike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Breakthrough in Amie's name. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
