Amiyah Marie-Jane Presley Amiyah Marie-Jane Presley, 35 weeks, passed April 28,2020. Amiyah was born February 19, 2020 to Salicia and Terrence Kay Presley, Sr. Amiyah had the most sweetest soul and was an angel from Heaven sent for just a minute. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.



