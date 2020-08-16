1/1
Amos J. Leitner
Amos J. Leitner 99, Retired Banking Office Automation Specialist, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Private Family Service. Service will be recorded and posted at www.dlwichita.com on Monday, August 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Josephine Leitner; Amos' first wife, Eva Leitner; Phyllis' first husband, Dr. Arnold Barnett. Survived by his wife, Phyllis of Overland Park, KS; daughter, Naomi (Dov) of Kfar Saba, Israel and her children, Noga, Jonathan, and Maya; son, Yoram (Cathy) of Clearwater, KS and his children, Elizabeth, Amanda, Diana; step-daughter, Sharon (Jerry) of Overland Park, KS and her children, Sarah, Nicole, Aaron; step-son, Neil (Lisa) of Leawood, KS and his children, Mark, Caroline, Rachel; 10 great-grandchildren. Memorials been established with: Wichita Hebrew Congregation, 1850 N. Woodlawn St., Wichita, KS 67208; Congregation Beth Shalom, 14200 Lamar Ave., Overland Park, KS 66223; Israel Cancer Research Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hartsdale, NY 10530. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
Recorded and posted at www.dlwichita.com
