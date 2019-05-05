Amy Beth Zeh-Rommel Amy Beth Zeh-Rommel passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Oviedo, Florida. She was born March 24, 1963 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She graduated high school from New Trier East in Winnetka, Illinois and completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Illinois and her graduate studies at the University of Missouri. Daughter of the late William P. and Jane C. Zeh; grand-daughter of the late Willard "Pete" and Bess Call and the late Anthony and Eunice Zeh. She is survived by her loving husband David; cherished daughter Olivia; her siblings Jenifer (Robert) Garrison, Jim (Colleen) Zeh and Carrie (Bob) Allen; her loving nieces and nephews; Rob, Charlotte, Lindsey, Katelyn, Lauri, Greg and Kathy; four great-nieces; two great-nephews; her Uncle Buz and Aunt Betty Call; many cousins and her dear friends Paul Schremp and Jorge Leyva. Amy was deeply saddened by the rise of homelessness in her community. In lieu of flowers, Amy would like you to donate money or time to a homeless shelter in your community. Arrangements provided by Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home in Oviedo, FL. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on June 8th 2019, from 2 to 4 PM, at the Kemper Center,6501 3rd Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143.

