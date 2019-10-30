|
Andrea Litchfield Moskovitz Andrea Litchfield Moskovitz "Andy", 81, Born on June 15, 1938 and passed away on October 23, 2019 at her home in Show Low, Arizona. Andrea was born in Boston, Massachusetts, moved to Kansas City and became a stewardess for TWA. She met the love of her life Stan, married and had 2 children. The family moved to California in 1968 to start a life on the West Coast. They had many memorable years in California where Andrea enjoyed her time as a real estate agent and home maker. Andrea enjoyed cooking, quilting, was an avid animal lover and above everything else she loved spending time with her family. After Stan's retirement they moved to Arizona. Andrea is survived by her children Alexandra Calahan and Paul S. Moskovitz, her son-in-law Rich Calahan, and granddaughters Cassandra (Nate) Todtenhagen and Hannah Calahan. Andrea and her incredible zest for life and spunky attitude will be greatly missed. She was truly one of kind and left her mark on everyone she met. A funeral celebrating Andrea's life will be held graveside at 10:00 am on Friday November 1, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 5529 Ditzler, Raytown MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Accord Hospice of the White Mountains in Lakeside Arizona 5658 AZ-260 #9, Lakeside, AZ 85929. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019