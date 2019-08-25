|
|
Andrew "Duke" Dickson He was 60 years old of Raytown Mo passed away on July 22 2019 peacefully at home. He was born on August 1 1958 in Richmond Mo. He worked as a floor installer mainly in the Overland Park area. He graduated Van Horn High School in 1976. In his younger years he enjoyed motor cross, during his later years he enjoyed being on a pool league in the Lee Summit area. He is proceeded in death by his father Andrew Comstock Dickson Sr. His survivors include: His mother Loretta Endsley Dickson Daughter Autumn Dickson Grandson Brody Bell Sister Andrea Dickson White Nephews Adam White and Kyle Davis
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019