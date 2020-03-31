Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew E. Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew E. Hansen Obituary
Andrew E. Hansen Andrew E. Hansen, 81 of Highfill, Arkansas died March 27, 2020 in his home. He was born December 19, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Otto Sevron and Marie (Erwin) Hansen. Andrew was raised in the Kansas City area and retired from the Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister. Survivors include his sons Kriss Hansen of St. Charles, Illinois, Randy Hansen and wife Terri of Gentry, Arkansas, Charles Hansen and wife Rhonda of Gentry, Arkansas and Johathen Hansen of Florida; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -