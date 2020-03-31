|
Andrew E. Hansen Andrew E. Hansen, 81 of Highfill, Arkansas died March 27, 2020 in his home. He was born December 19, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Otto Sevron and Marie (Erwin) Hansen. Andrew was raised in the Kansas City area and retired from the Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister. Survivors include his sons Kriss Hansen of St. Charles, Illinois, Randy Hansen and wife Terri of Gentry, Arkansas, Charles Hansen and wife Rhonda of Gentry, Arkansas and Johathen Hansen of Florida; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020