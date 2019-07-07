Andrew (Andy) J. Green Andrew (Andy) J. Green, 61, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Kansas City, KS passed away on July 1st at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert (Jack) Ray Green and Jeneen Yvonne Mowrer-York. He is survived by his two Marine sons, John and Stephen Green, two devoted sisters, Yvonne Green-Deppler and Jackie Green-Snyder, loving mother-in-law, Sharon Metz-Sjoblom, three nieces, Nicole, Chelsea, and Amanda, and one nephew, Blake. Andy was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Though sadly divorced after 37 years, he remained best friends with Marijane Sjoblom-Green until death. He was a consummate professional and proud employee of Universal Underwriters/Zurich Insurance for 31 years. Formerly, he was an award-winning manager at Musicland, a factory certified Harley-Davidson motorcycle mechanic, and service manager at several Kansas City motorcycle dealerships. He loved computers, software development, B-rated movies, UFC, working out, and had an exhaustive knowledge and affection for music. Andy was generous to a fault and best known for his unique humor, unreserved kindness, tireless work ethic, matchless intellect, patriotism, and support of U.S. veterans. He was a blessing to all who knew him and will be profoundly and inexpressibly missed. "Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance." Jesus, Luke 5:31, 32 "God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." Romans 5:8 A Visitation will be held from 4-6pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 6pm. Please visit Andy's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019