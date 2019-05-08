Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duane E Harvey Funeral Directors
9100 Blue Ridge Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64138
816-763-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Readore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew John Readore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew John Readore Obituary
Andrew John Readore Andrew John Readore, 76, of K.C., MO died April 30, 2019. Private disposition. He was born on July 22, 1942 to John and Nellie (Mudd) Readore in Crowley, LA. His parents, and two brothers preceded him in death. His survivors include, one son, Ricky Readore (Stephanie); brother, Bobby Readore; sister, Martha Readore, both of Louisiana and a host of grandchildren. No services planned at this time. Arr: Duane E. Harvey Funeral Directors.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now