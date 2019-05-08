|
Andrew John Readore Andrew John Readore, 76, of K.C., MO died April 30, 2019. Private disposition. He was born on July 22, 1942 to John and Nellie (Mudd) Readore in Crowley, LA. His parents, and two brothers preceded him in death. His survivors include, one son, Ricky Readore (Stephanie); brother, Bobby Readore; sister, Martha Readore, both of Louisiana and a host of grandchildren. No services planned at this time. Arr: Duane E. Harvey Funeral Directors.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019