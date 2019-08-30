|
Andrew "Drew" Leigh Carroll Sr. 6/29/1950 to 8/17/2019 Drew Carroll passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at NorthCare Hospice House. He was the eldest son of Adron Carroll and Margaret (Willey) Carroll. Adron was a career Air Force officer whose career relocated the family several times. Drew was born in Wiesbaden, Germany and grew up in Ohio, Florida, Alaska, and New York. During his childhood, Drew developed a love of music and sports, which would become lifelong passions. Drew graduated from Rome Free Academy in Rome, New York in 1968 and earned a bachelor's degree in history from the State University of New York at Oswego in 1972. After graduation, Drew and his brother Philip relocated to Anchorage, Alaska. It was there that Drew met Carolyn Linda Lawrence, who became his wife of 45 years. The couple relocated from Anchorage, Alaska to Oahu, Hawaii in order to be closer to some of Carolyn's family and to begin a family of their own. Drew found work with the Waialua Sugar Company. After daughter Angela and eldest son Andrew Jr. were born, the family relocated to Aberdeen, Washington. The family expanded to include middle son Sean and youngest son Scott, while Drew worked in various jobs connected to the lumber industry and at Quigg Brothers. The family relocated to the Midwest in search of better economic prospects and settled in Topeka, Kansas where Drew found work with Yellow Freight Systems in 1984. Initially, Drew worked as a Rate Clerk and later moved into Traffic and then Pricing. The family continued to flourish after relocating to Raytown, Missouri in 1989. Drew and Carolyn and three of their children relocated to Marietta, Georgia in 1997. Drew became a grandfather when Angela's son Jeffrey "Alex" Keller was born in 1999. Drew and Carolyn relocated to Kansas City's Northland in 2002, and Drew continued to work for Yellow Freight and its successors as a Pricing Manager until his retirement in 2012. Drew's greatest loves were his wife and family. He had a profound love and in-depth knowledge of music. He enjoyed watching televised sports, lifting weights, and played driveway basketball at a high-level well into his sixth decade. Drew was well-read, intellectually curious, and an avid Jeopardy viewer. He could be funny and was an excellent story teller. Drew belonged to Topeka Lodge No. 17 A.F. & A.M. and was a Master Mason. Drew is survived by his wife Carolyn; children Angela Reynolds (Greg), Andrew Jr. (Rivka), Sean, and Scott (Latrice); grandson Jeffrey Keller; siblings Linda Sherwood (Bob), Philip, and Barbara Wegener; brothers-in-law Joseph Lawrence (Katherine), Donald Wegener (Sabrina), Frankie Lawrence (Sheila), John Evans Jr. (Marie), Donald Evans (Martina), William Evans (Charlotte), and Alfred Evans; sisters-in-law Penny Holcomb, Kathy Evans, Phyllis Carroll, many nieces and nephews, and friend Richard Isaacson (Judy). Drew was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Frederick Lawrence (Carolyn), and sisters-in-law Debbie Myers and Evalyn Dalton.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2019