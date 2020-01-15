|
Andrew Rittmaster Andrew Louis Rittmaster of Overland Park, KS, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, at the age of 19. Andrew (Drew) was born November 20, 2000, in Kansas City, MO. He attended Shawnee Mission South High School and was an avid competitor in the Blue Valley AAA Baseball League. A talented athlete and artist, Drew's easy demeanor and bright smile were easily recognizable and often seen at the Tomahawk Elementary basketball court, Mill Creek bike trails, and Shawnee Mission offleash dog park, running lakeside with his beloved rescued dogs Sandie and Truman. Drew's love of movies, music, and gaming knew no bounds. His cross-country travels took him to baseball parks and National monuments coast-to-coast. He was an avid adventurer and found joy in awakening to Florida sunrises, Tennessee trails, Chicago avenues, and Bay Area hills. He loved traveling with his cousins, celebrating holidays with his Grandma, and challenging all comers to high-spirited basketball, football and dodgeball games. Area disc golf courses presented no challenge to Drew's amazing distance and spot-on aim. Drew was a gifted artist, sketch book at-the-ready. He created an array of worlds, pen-to-paper, that owned an attention to detail admired by all. Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Walahoski Rittmaster; grandfathers, David Rittmaster and Tony Walahoski; cousins, Louis Valiente and Anthony Walahoski; and good friend, Chandan Rajanna. He is survived in death by his father, Daniel Rittmaster of Overland Park, KS; his grandmother, JoAnn Walahoski of Overland Park, KS; great-uncle, Louis Rittmaster of Fort Lauderdale, FL; as well as three aunts, four uncles, and seven cousins. Drew will be cremated. His ashes will be scattered at the places he found joy. A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring, date to be determined. "No gloom of night, nor darkness, can ever curtail the light of your laughter and glow of your smile. You are free to the world, Drew. Roam as you wish. Brighten our meandering paths with your spirited, comforting light." Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020