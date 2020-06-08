Andrew S. van Thullenar Andrew van Thullenar's train has left the station. Andy's train arrived at warped speed on May 21, 2020 to his final destination where he was met by Our Father and his dad with open loving arms. Andrew was born on April 15, 1959 in Kansas City MO., to Philip and Susan (Turgeon) van Thullenar. The first son and third child, Andy quickly became an older brother to three more brothers and two more sisters, making it a full house, right up the street from Bishop Miege High School, where all eight kids went to school. Andy genuinely enjoyed his time at Miege where he performed in every play and musical for which he auditioned. Andy's voice filled the auditorium, and he had a commanding stage presence. The acting bug had bitten him, and he went on to perform in plays and musicals through his college years and beyond. Knowing that Finian's Rainbow was one of our parent's favorite musicals, Andy put together a performance for them, casting, directing, and starring in this musical as a surprise for our parents. He recalled this time as one of the best performances of his life after seeing the look on his parents face when the curtain rose. He also teased his sister, Kristin, during this performance because in one scene, when Andy came on the stage, he was wearing makeup that had her "cackling louder than anyone else!" (his words), and he was barely able to continue. He cast family members in the production which made it even more special for our parents. In addition to loving theater, Andy also played football, was on the honor roll, was a yell leader and was a friend to everyone. He always had a smile on his face, either out of happiness or the joy of playing another prank on the old man. Andy was the type of guy where all the guys really liked him and wanted to be friends and all the girls really liked him and wanted to date him. Andy would frequently say, "What can I say? I love the ladies!" The best part of Andy's love for the ladies, was the love he showed for our mother, grandmothers, and his four sisters. He never missed the opportunity to call them on Mother's Day, and he called everyone on their birthdays. He was a voracious reader and you would be hard pressed to mention a book to him that he had not already read. Andy was a fabulous letter writer and wrote to his siblings frequently with perfect penmanship, always addressing the letters to each of us in a grandiose way: Lord Jeffrey 'Keeper of the Rings and Master to Gandalf"" van Thullenar" for example. Andrew was very tall for his age, so his dad had to remind him to be gentle with his younger brothers and friends when an argument arose. So the next time Andy found one of his two younger brothers, affectionately known as "Goober" and "Gomer," teasing one of his younger sisters he would sit them on the couch and sit on them until they promised to leave us alone. He was a very clever problem-solver, a wonderfully protective older brother and fiercely loyal to his longtime pals. If there was a picture next to the word "instigator" in the dictionary, it would be of Andy. Andy had a way of talking his younger brothers into doing just about anything. They dipped our dad's hand in warm water one day when he was trying to take a nap just to see if they could get him to pee his pants. On another occasion, one of them scrawled a four-letter curse word (using only three letters) on a cabinet door in the basement and when confronted by our dad, Andy reasoned, "Dad you know it wasn't me! I would have spelled it correctly!" Andy loved life and lived it to the fullest. He travelled around the world and the United States, went to Rio de Janero and Mardi Gras partying hard along the way. Unfortunately, addiction grabbed Andy and never let go. He struggled his last years trying to beat those demons and, in the end, they won. Addiction is an insidious and fatal disease. We hope that Andy's death will not be in vain and that if you are reading this and struggling with addiction, please ask for help. This is treatable and manageable. Please call SAMHSA's(Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. Or First Call, formerly called the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, founded in 1958 to serve the Kansas City metropolitan area. 24/7 Crisis Call Hotline 816-361-5900. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private Celebration of Andy's life. Please feel free to make contributions in Andrew's memory to Valley Hope in Atchison, KS., any treatment center of your choice or to Redemptorist Church. We are so grateful to those who have offered their condolences and are grateful for all the friends who stuck by Andy until the end. Andrew was proceeded in death by his father, "The Smartest Man in the World," Philip Adair van Thullenar, his maternal grandparents, Marge and Cy Turgeon, and his paternal grandparents, Pearl and Clayton Van Thullenar. He leaves behind his mother, Susan vanThullenar, Diane (Stan) vanThullenar-Eisenbarth, Cecile (Robert) Schloegel,Jeffrey (Sharon) van Thullenar, Ted (Linda) vanThullenar, Kristin (John) vanThullenar,Ann (David) Welch, David (Mary) vanThullenar, and countless relatives and friends. Andrew will remain forever in our hearts: "Carry on, you will always remember Carry on, nothing equals the splendor Now your life's no longer empty Surely heaven waits for you Carry on my wayward son For there'll be peace when you are done Lay your weary head to rest Don't you cry no more"



