McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Andrew Thomas DeSantis

Andrew Thomas DeSantis Obituary
Andrew Thomas DeSantis Andrew Thomas DeSantis, 41 years old of Overland Park, Kansas passed away 14, April 2019, at home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Church of Nativity burial in Lenexa Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be at 6:00pm-8:00pm Monday, April 22, 2019 McGilley State Line Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City https://bgc-gkc.org. Andrew DeSantis was born in New York and spent his early years in Cincinnati, Ohio. Our beloved Andrew was the second oldest of 5 children. In Leawood, Kansas he attended and graduated from Blue Valley North High School where he was given the nickname, "Diesel". Andrew went on to attend Kansas State University where he earned Bachelors and Masters degrees in Criminology. He attended UMKC where he completed his Juris Doctorate degree. He went on to be employed at Transport Funding where he was a Legal Specialist. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Andrea and Julia Taormina, paternal grandfather Francesco, and paternal aunt, Mary. He is survived by paternal grandmother Rose; parents Frank and Margaret; sisters Catherine (Shane Musil) and Regina McDonald (Devon); brothers Anthony and Michael (Nadia); nieces and nephew Mia, Josie, and Jameson McDonald and maternal Uncle Al (Alice).
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019
