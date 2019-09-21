|
|
Andy "Adam T." Antonopoulos The story of a loving, compassionate and faithful husband, and amazing and nurturing father, began on August 4, 1937 when Adam (Andy) Antonopoulos was born to Theodore and Amelia Antonopoulos. Two years later, they welcomed his vibrant sister Loula (Antonopoulos) Vriheas to the family in Ellensburg, Washington. 22 years later God's love was evident when he arranged for a handsome boy from Washington State to meet a beautiful girl who grew up across the country in New Hampshire. From here, the story turns to tell the tale of Andy and Pat (Patricia Naimie) Antonopoulos and their adventures living abroad and traveling around the country. Meeting as a Navy corpsman and nurse cemented their joint commitment to foster love, compassion and generosity for their family and friends throughout their lives. They wed in 1960 and enjoyed 59 wonderful years together as husband and wife. In 1961, they expanded their family with their first-born Stephanie Charlene Antonopoulos Sample in Portsmouth, VA. Shortly after, their journey together moved to Naples, Italy where Andy was stationed. Like his parents, two years later another bundle of joy in Michael Theodore Antonopoulos burst in to the family in 1963. 1964 offered a surprise with the birth of their bonus baby Thomas George Antonopoulos, and soon the happy family headed back to the United States. Education was important to Andy as he never stopped learning and growing, evidenced by his Bachelor degree earned at the Cornell University, his MBA earned at Southern Illinois University, and his post career retirement adventure at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. The middle chapters of this story center on Andy's retirement from the Navy at the rank of Lieutenant Commander after 20 years of service and moving his family to Kansas. He started his second career at Research Medical Hospital leading the culinary efforts of his team and adding a bit of joy to their patient's stays. In Kansas City, he also found his passion for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, and was a loyal fan during the good seasons and the not so good. He and Pat found their second home at Christ Church Anglican, which gave them a warm community of fellowship and helped grow their relationships with God. Andy was overjoyed to see his children find the loves of their lives in Stephanie's husband Rodney Sample, Michael's wife Michele (Stegink) Antonopoulos and Tom's wife Debbie (Wilson) Antonopoulos. His grandchildren Joel Thomas and Kathryn Taylor Antonopoulos brought great happiness and youth to his life. The story of Andy does not end. Andy is now with his friend Jesus watching over his beloved family. As our husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, we are all grateful for his legacy and will keep his spirit and memory living within us forever. It brings his family great comfort that on the morning of Wednesday, September 18th Andy spoke his final words, "Oh my, oh my" as he saw his first glimpse of heaven as he went to be with Jesus. His celebration of life service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10am at Christ Church Anglican 5500 W 91st St., Overland Park, KS, 66207. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Andy and Pat's church, Christ Church Anglican.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 21, 2019