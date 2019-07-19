C.N. "Andy" Enderson C.N. "Andy" Enderson, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away on July 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Andy was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Anne; parents, Carl and Grace Enderson; brothers, Donald, Darrell, David and Dale; sister, Norma McDonagh; and a grandson, Andrew C. Enderson. Survivors include children, Edward (Linda) Enderson, Toni (Gard) Gibson and Kelly Dennis; grandchildren, Nicole (Joe) Napolitano, Jennifer Smith, Chris Vittorino, Cari (Ryan) Sewell, Kailey (Mike) Bozarth, Kyle (Kaitlyn) Dennis and John Dennis; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. After high school Andy went into the U.S. Army and was a sergeant in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division during WWII. He was deployed to Japan, arriving days after they surrendered. Andy did two tours of duty in Japan, between these tours he married the love of his life, Patricia Anne Lucey in July 1946 in Storm Lake, Iowa. Upon release from the Army he graduated from watch making school in Kansas City, Missouri. He enjoyed playing baseball and was on several teams playing into his late 70's with a team in Honolulu, Hawaii. Andy was also a pilot of his own plane and enjoyed boat racing. Andy and his wife founded and operated a very successful advertising company by the name of Our Family Album Company for 15 years. After retirement, they traveled extensively, especially enjoying Hawaii and The Lake of the Ozarks, where they owned homes. Visitation will be held from 9 am to 10 am with services following at 10:00 am at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th, Kansas City, Missouri 64155. Pallbearers, Michael Barger, Anthony Napolitano, Chris Vittorino, Ryan Sewell, Kyle Dennis and John Dennis. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made in Andy's name to the .



Published in Kansas City Star from July 19 to July 20, 2019