Angela Fasci Angela Fasci moved on to the next life on May 24, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, MO on July 31, 1940 to Dominick and Gladys Fasci. She is survived by her sister Maria Borror (Bill), brother Stan Fasci and niece Vanessa Murray (Ken). Angela attended Bishop Hogan High School, then entered the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, from which she received her B.A. in English. She went on to receive her Master of Liberal Arts from Baker University. She taught both elementary and high school and having left religious life, began her decades-long career as a teacher at Notre Dame de Sion High School in Kansas City. A celebration of her full life will be held on August 3 at 2 p.m. at the Meadows, John Knox Village.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019