Angela Marie Franano Fritts

October 10, 1929 - October 21, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Angela Fritts, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt, died peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on October 10, 1929 to Domenico and Mary Grego Franano in Kansas City, Missouri and remained in the area, loving it her entire life. With her late husband, Jack, she owned and operated Fritts Realty, based in Grandview. Being a 4'10" dynamo, she was one of the first women realtors to become a member of the Kansas City area Million Dollar club in the 1970s. Angela used her interior design training to advise many of her real estate clients and created beautiful homes wherever she lived. Following her real estate career, she opened Angie's Accessories, a retail home accessories store, which she operated until her retirement.

She loved and proudly displayed a favorite Shakespeare line, ". . . and though she be but little, she is fierce!"

Angela was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jack, her sister, Carmela Ancona, and her brother, Tom Franano. She loved her family deeply and leaves a large group to treasure memories of this very special woman including her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Susan Franano, sister-in-law Barbara Franano, daughter Rosemary Anderson, three grandsons, Michael, Todd (Lisa) and Shaun (Jill) Anderson, four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Katelyn, Chase and Colton Anderson, niece Angela (Joe) Finegan, nephew Nico (Susan) Franano, five grand-nieces and -nephews Dan Finegan, Brian Finegan, Christine (Efrain) Ramirez, Michelle (Evan) Fox and Enzo Franano, and seven great-great-nieces and -nephews, Courtney, Noah and Addison Finegan, Nicole, Alyssa and Isabella Ramirez, and Liam Fox.

The rest of the family is deeply grateful to her niece and nephew-in-law, Angela and Joe Finegan, for the help and support they provided to Angela Fritts, "Yaya," throughout her life, especially following her husband's death in 1995. Her life was greatly enriched by their unwavering devotion.

During her last two years, Angela was loved and cared for by the Sisters and staff at Little Sisters of the Poor and the family extends its deepest appreciation to all of them. At her request, there will be no public service. For those who wish, the family suggests donations in Angela Fritts memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138.





