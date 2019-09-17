|
Angela Marie Verheaghe Angela Marie Verheaghe, 95, Lenexa passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa, KS; burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where a rosary recitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkeway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. Angie was born June 14, 1924 in Argentine, KS to John and Mary Barry. She was a graduate of Turner High School in Kansas City, KS. Angie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rene Verheaghe, brothers, John and Maurice, sisters, Ann, Frances, and Catherine. She is survived by her sons, James, John (Margot) and Robert; daughters, Beverly (Dave) True, Kathy (Phil) Hill, and Mary (Mike) DeBrabander; also survived by eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and one on the way. We could not have had a better mom. She loved to cook, garden and spend time with her family. She was loving and caring until the very end. Angie was a 25 year cancer survivor, passing away from congestive heart failure. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019