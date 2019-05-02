Home

Angela P. Weatherman

Angela P. Weatherman Obituary
Angela P. Weatherman Angela P. Weatherman, 78, Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, April 27, at the University of Kansas Hospital. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with a Memorial Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd St. Kansas City, KS. Inurnment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Church. Angela was born June 17, 1940, in Mexico City, Mexico, the daughter of Lino Perez-Rodriguez and Rita Rodriguez-Montiel. She traveled to the United States at the age of 19, becoming a US citizen and calling Kansas her home. She worked at Kiddi Kollege Day Care before going to work at Walmart where she was a loyal employee for 34 years. Angela was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Rosa Perez-Rodriguez, Felicia Perez-Rodriguez and Flora Perez-Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Charles Weatherman and Christina Bertrand, 3 grandchildren, Emma, Rachel and Jack Bertrand, special friends, Betty Phillips and Andy Bettinger, sister-in law, Diane Weatherman, siblings, Rosaleo Perez-Rodriguez, Carmen Perez-Rodriguez, Guillermo Perez-Rodriguez, Jorge Perez-Rodriguez and Virginia Perez-Rodriguez, and numerous nieces and nephews. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 2, 2019
