Angele Pintar
October 12, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Angele Pintar, 94, of Lenexa, KS, died peacefully in the loving hands of her two children on Monday, October 12, 2020. Angele was born November 24, 1925, in Belgrade, Yugoslavia and spent most of her childhood with her older brother Boris in Vitrolles (southern) France. It was there that she met her forever partner William Pintar of the US military. She was a most loving wife, world traveler and guiding mother. Professionally she was a yearbook layout composer for Intercollegiate Press. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Angele is survived by her children; Liliane Pintar, Gilbert (Deborah) Pintar, four grandchildren; Rebecca (Shaun) Anderson, Robert (Jessica) Tipton, Michele (Eric) Souther, Timothy Pintar and five great grandchildren Brendan, Natalie, Piper, Spencer and Bennett. She is also survived by her loving French family sister in-law Mme Mireille Skoritch her daughter Mme Corinne (Georges) Van Der Putten and their son Edouard and his family.
Our dearest Memee brought so much joy to our hearts and has left a marvelous legacy for her family to follow. We will miss her love and laughter, beach visits and Sunday family cuisine. She is now dancing with the angels and her tresor Papa. Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held. Donations may be made to: stjude.org
and nationalparks.org
.