Angeline "Angie" Goldasich Angeline "Angie" Goldasich, 101, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at Legend Healthcare in Tonganoxie, Kansas. She was born on April 12, 1918, in Kansas City, Kansas, on Strawberry Hill. She was fiercely loyal to her Croatian heritage and one of her proudest moments was serving as the Altar Society president at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and conducting meetings in Croatian. She worked at the Huron Building coffee shop and spent many years serving up food at Pitko's Catering in Kansas City, Kansas. She touched many lives with her generous service, her love of Croatian songs and her warm, welcoming smile. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 1981 and by her parents Matt and Teresa Modrcin, and siblings: Joe, John (Blue), Louise, Nick, Matt (Fato), George (Fuzzy) and William. She is survived by her son, Father Mark Goldasich, Tonganoxie; and by sisters-in-law, Marianne Goldsich and Eleanor Modrcin; and by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of those who made Angie's life so special: wonderful family, neighbors and friends; the members of St. John the Baptist and Sacred Heart, Tonganoxie, parishes; and the loving caregivers at Vintage Park and Legend Healthcare in Tonganoxie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Parish, Sacred Heart (Tonganoxie) building fund or to the Strawberry Hill Museum. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM on June 6, at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th in Kansas City, KS. With a Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, June 7th at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 708 N. 4th in Kansas City, KS. Burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.



