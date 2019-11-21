Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1086 N. 94th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1086 N. 94th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1086 N. 94th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Angeline K. (Kolich) Lewis


1925 - 2019
Angeline K. (Kolich) Lewis Angeline K. (Kolich) Lewis, age 94, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 at The Piper in Kansas City, Kansas. The Holy Rosary will be said at 9:30am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas, followed by visitation at 10:00am, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am and luncheon following the Mass. Private inurnment will follow the luncheon in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Angie was born on July 15, 1925 on Strawberry Hill, in Kansas City, Kansas to Anton and Eva Kolich. She lived her entire life in Kansas City, Kansas where she retired from the Kansas City Kansas Public Library in 1989 after 25 years of serving as a library technician. Angie was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 63 years, Al, along with brothers Mike, Big John (Mary), Lefty, Steve (Mary) and Eddie; sisters Katie Bohnert (Al), Mary Rodina (Louie), Barbara Bartko (George) and Helen Wells (Bob.) Left to cherish her memories are sisters Velma Andrisevic, Rose Thomas and Virginia Orel (Joe), sisters-in law Dorothy Swinney (Jack) and Joan Kolich, sons Jeff, Larry (Jean) and daughter Monica DeCamp (Allen.) Grandchildren Stephanie Balazs (Brad), Allison Fleischmann (Jake) and Alex Lewis (Jackie) along with great grandchildren Whitt, Cora and Benton Balazs, Lena and Waverly Fleischmann and Josephine (Joey) Lewis. Angie was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandma, "G.G."(great grandma), friend and neighbor to those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorial donation is to The Junior Golf Foundation of Kansas City. Arrangements: Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th, Kansas City, KS 66112 (913) 334-3366.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019
