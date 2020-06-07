Angelo Fiataruolo Angelo Fiataruolo, 77, passed away on May 29 due to complications from cancer. He retired after spending much of his career in the aviation industry, holding leadership positions at multiple manufacturers before moving to the area to lead Kansas City Aviation Center in Olathe. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date. A full obituary can be found at www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.