Angelo N. Kellepouris
Angelo N. Kellepouris Angelo N. Kellepouris passed away May 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Nick and Anna Kellepouris and his daughter, Niki Michelle. Survivors include his children and grandchildren; siblings Steve Kellepouris, Pauline Todd and Diana Gaskill. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64145. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
