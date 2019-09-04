|
Anges Kranz Agnes Kranz, 90, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Overland Park, Kansas. She is survived by her two sons, Harty Kranz (Roberta), Micol Kranz (Jana); five grandchildren, Ashleigh Greenman (Daniel), Ryan Kranz (Lindsey), Marietanne Nolte, Mariah Nolte, Billy Brimblecom (Allison); and nine great-grandchildren, Elle, Reese, Josiah, Jaeden, Kenton, Tia, Makenna, Leo and Goldie; along with many close family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, September 6th, 2019. Visitation will be 4:00 pm 5:00 pm, Service at 5:00 pm, followed by a reception at Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made on behalf of Agnes Kranz in honor of her late husband, Richard Kranz, to , 3846 W. 75th Street Prairie Village, KS 66208 http://www.alz.org/kansascity For full obituary and to leave fond memories for the family, visit Johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019