Anita B. Butler
Anita B. Butler Anita B. Butler, nee, Johnson, age 78, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 after a brief and sudden illness. She died in the presence of friends, family, and her beloved pets. She worked as a Trust Officer at First National Bank of Kansas City, a partner with the law firm of Slagle, Bernard and Gorman, and the firm Kriegel and Kriegel in Kansas City. She retired in 2011 as a respected lawyer in estate planning. Anita is survived by her son Chris; husband Arthur Butler and sister, Marilee Aldana. Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, August 21st between 2:00pm and 4:00pm at Heartland Funeral Home at 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133. In place of flowers, contributions can be made to Wayside Waifs.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
