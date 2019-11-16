Kansas City Star Obituaries
Anita B. "Anna" Kellmer

Anita B. "Anna" Kellmer Obituary
Anita (Anna) B. Kellmer Anita (Anna) B. Kellmer, 95, passed away November 14, 2019 at Village Shalom in Overland Park, KS. Anita was born in Havana, Cuba on May 18, 1924 to Chaim and Rachel (Szotakowska) Bobrowski. Anita immigrated to the United States in early 1940's and lived in the New York City area prior to Kansas City. She started her work life as a secretary to Rabbi Silverman at Congregation B'nai Jehudah. She later transitioned to being a Spanish teacher for adult continuing education at the Jewish Community Center, Avila University, UMKC and Rockhurst University. Anita met the love of her life, Norbert Kellmer and they were married in 1967. One of Anita's greatest joys was traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-daughter Sonia Kellmer Eichenwald and nephew Michael Bobrow. She is survived by brother Barney Bobrow, son-in-law Howard Eichenwald, granddaughter Helene (and Jeff) Slutsky, granddaughter Rachelle (and Nat) Milgram, nephew Richard Bobrow (and Beth Grossman), niece Arlene Bobrow (and Charles Tanabe) and six great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Village Shalom. Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 16, 2019
