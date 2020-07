Or Copy this URL to Share

Anita Epperson Anita Epperson, 89, of Oak Grove, MO passed away Tues., July 21, 2020. Graveside services at 2pm Sat., July 25th in Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



