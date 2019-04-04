Anita Deryl Hedgecock Homan Anita Deryl Hedgecock Homan, 97 of North Kansas City, Mo. passed away on April 1, 2019 at McCrite Plaza Assisted Care in North Kansas City, Mo. Celebration on Life will be held at Community of Christ, 1101 N.E. Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, Mo. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation one hour prior. Burial at Floral Hills East Cemetery. Anita was born on March 4, 1922, in Warrensburg, Mo. to Eunice Pearl Myers and Charles Joshua Hedgecock. Anita worked as a book keeper for Standard Oil Company in Kansas City, Mo. for 10 years. Upon retirement, Anita loved to paint, garden, cook, and research her genealogy. In service to others, she volunteered with a group that was instrumental in raising building funds for the Community of Christ in Lee's Summit, Mo. Anita served as an Elder in the Lee's Summit Congregation and a delegate to the Community of Christ World Conference. Her passion for family genealogy naturally resulted in her membership with the Daughters of the American Revolution Organization. Anita actively served as Past Regent in the Lee's Summit, Mo. Prairie Chapter, as well as, Historian and Chaplain in the White Alloe, Parkville, Mo. chapter. She was also a member of the Colonial Dames CDXVIIC, Kansas City, Mo. chapter and Daughters of the American Colonies. Anita was a member of the GFWC chapters in Lee's Summit and later Parkville. Anita married John Franklin Homan, Jr. on Dec. 25, 1940. They resided most of their married life in Lee's Summit, Mo. Anita was preceded in death by her husband John, a daughter Jacquelin Ann Fowler, a sister Lila Jean Gardner, and a great granddaughter Margot Elizabeth Fowler. Survivors include two daughters; Judith Shafe and husband Kian of Weatherby Lake, Mo; Joyce Walker and husband Terry of Blue Springs, Mo; Son-in-Law Don Fowler of Columbia, Mo; Eight grand children, and thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Lee's Summit Community of Christ, 1101 NE Independence Ave., Lee's Summit, Mo. 64063



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary