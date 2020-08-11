1/
Anita Lou Wilson
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Anita Lou Wilson Anita Lou Wilson, age 88 of Basehor, KS passed away the 6th of August, 2020, at her daughter's home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 12th at 10:00AM at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM also at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilson was born July 22, 1932 in Laramie, WY. She was a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom, until her children were older. She then worked as a secretary for various companies around the area. Her proudest accomplishments were being a mom and a grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin K. Wilson in 1995. She is survived by daughters Tina Carpenter of Bonner Springs and Kelly Freeman of Basehor, grandchildren Allen McAfee and Victoria McAfee, Melanie Johnson, Julie Johnson, and Anna Freeman. Anita is also survived by her husband's six children and their families.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
AUG
12
Burial
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
