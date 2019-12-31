|
Anita M. Ortega Anita M. Ortega, 87 of Kansas City, MO, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 25th surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at Redemptorist Fathers Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Terrace Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64111. Condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Anita was born on December 23, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to Jesus & Bonifacia Gonzales. Anita graduated from Redemptorist High School class of 1951 than married her high school sweetheart, John A. Ortega, Jr. in 1954. Anita always put her family first & after raising 6 children she found the time to become an RN at age 50. She was a nurse at KU Medical Center for 12 years before she retired. She was always a mother first, she sewed, she cooked, she attended all her children's sporting events, and when she & our Dad retired they traveled the world. She was a 4 time cancer survivor and never complained. She knew more about sports than most people, she loved watching her Kansas City Chiefs & Royals. She was a proud mother and grandmother. Our mother was highly regarded as a woman of faith. She led her life by God's word and her faith, she was kind to all and her smile light up the room. Anita was preceded in death by her son, Steven, in 1993, her husband, John, in 2015, and her brother, Peter Gonzales, in 2010. She is survived by her children, Vince (Gillian) Ortega, John (Margie) Ortega, Liz (Isidore) Reyes, Mary Ortega and Joseph Ortega; sister, Delores Rodriguez; 8 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Her power of prayer touched extended family & friends & will be forever missed. The Ortega family would like to extend sincere gratitude to St. Luke's Hospital & Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019