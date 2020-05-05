Anita Sue (Woodson) James Anita Sue (Woodson) James (74) of Smithville, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26th, 2020.. Anita was a loving mother and grandmother, She attended Black Rock Church of Christ, Westside Church of Christ and Nashua Church of Christ. She was born May 4th, 1945 in BlackRock, Arkansas to Wesley and Cora Woodson. She was preceded in death by her Father Wesley Woodson, Mother Cora Woodson, her brothers and sisters; Alene Wilson (Jim), John D.Woodson, Tom son, Jeanette (Claude) Crosslin,and Barbara Tyree. She was survived by her children Melody (James) McAdams (Russ), Benny James and Robert James (Susanna), Her grandchildren Shanna Lynn James, Sarah Porter, Noah James and Wyatt James, Her Brother James (Diane) woodson, her sister, Nancy Pickney (Freddie),sister-in-laws Sharon Woodson and Jane Woodson, along with numerous nieces and nephews...She was a 1963 Graduate of Black Rock High School, she went on to be a supervisor in the hospital Industry and put her heart and soul into raising her three children,and she was a loving, wonderful, supportive woman until her passing...



