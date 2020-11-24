1/1
Anita Swarts
1930 - 2020
Anita Swarts
April 5, 1930 - November 21, 2020
Lawrence, Kansas - Anita Marie Swarts, 90, of Lawrence, Ks formerly of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on November 21, 2020. Anita was born on April 5, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Anna Webster. She married the love of her life William "Bill" Swarts on August 7, 1949 and they raised 2 boys Alan and Christopher Swarts together. She is preceded in death by both her parents; husband Bill Swarts; 2 brothers Ruben and Chester Webster and 2 sisters Carol Crawford and Connie Anderson. She is survived by her 2 sons Alan (Margene) Swarts and Christopher (Raye Ann); 2 grandchildren Aaron Swarts and Adam (Brittney) Swarts; 2 great grandchildren Aila Rose and Miller Swarts; 2 brothers Jerry and Alvin Swarts and many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 3PM at Maple Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to Visiting Nursing Association. 200 Maine St., Suite C
Lawrence, KS 66044.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
