Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann A. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann A. Brown Obituary
Ann A. Brown Ann Adelle Brown, 99, of Gladstone, MO died Tues. Feb. 5, 2019. Ann was born April 5, 1919 to Charles James and Abby Rose (Brown) Whitaker in Knobel, AR. She was preceded in death by both parents, a grandson Gary Elder, and a great-grandson Shane Keppler. Survived by a son, Dewey F. Brown, Jr. (Norma) of St. Louis, MO; two daughters: Kalya Bruce of Gladstone, MO; Abby V. Olson (Theodore William "Bill" Olson, Jr) of Parkville, MO; grandchildren: Rebecca Sue Priest; Cathy Jean Gibbs; Deana Davenport; Alexandra Adelle Olson and Theodore William "Teddy" Olson III; six great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences and full obituary are available at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.