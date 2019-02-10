|
Ann A. Brown Ann Adelle Brown, 99, of Gladstone, MO died Tues. Feb. 5, 2019. Ann was born April 5, 1919 to Charles James and Abby Rose (Brown) Whitaker in Knobel, AR. She was preceded in death by both parents, a grandson Gary Elder, and a great-grandson Shane Keppler. Survived by a son, Dewey F. Brown, Jr. (Norma) of St. Louis, MO; two daughters: Kalya Bruce of Gladstone, MO; Abby V. Olson (Theodore William "Bill" Olson, Jr) of Parkville, MO; grandchildren: Rebecca Sue Priest; Cathy Jean Gibbs; Deana Davenport; Alexandra Adelle Olson and Theodore William "Teddy" Olson III; six great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences and full obituary are available at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019