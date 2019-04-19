Ann Guy Ann Cadwalader Guy was born August 23, 1926, in Belvue, Kansas, to Jess and Leta Cadwalader. She passed away April 15, 2019 in Shawnee, Kansas. She grew up in Topeka, attending Topeka High School and later Kansas University. While in high school, Ann met her future husband, Hinkle M. Guy. Ann and Hink were married in 1945 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, following the end of Hinks's tour of duty in the United States Marine Corps. They enjoyed 60 happy years together until Hink's death in 2005. Ann was a full-time mother and homemaker, a role she loved and at which she excelled. Ann will be remembered for her ready smile and her kind and giving spirit. She was a true friend to many, both lifelong friends from childhood and newer friends that she continuously made throughout her life. Always positive and with an infectious smile, Ann was a supportive and loving mother and grandmother. Ann was a member of PEO Sisterhood. She served in several offices as a member. Ann is survived by her sister, Mary Phelan (Dan); four children: Michael Guy ( Brenda); Tom Guy (Mary Lou); Will Guy; Lori Platt (Mike); ten grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandchild Jennifer Guy. Ann will be so missed by all of us, but we will carry her love and happy memories forever in our hearts. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 10700 Johnson Drive. Shawnee, Kansas. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to P.E.O. Foundation (in memory of Ann Guy Chapter IC), PEO Executive Office, Treasurer's Department, 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA. 50312.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary