Sister Ann (Mary Henry) Diettrich, OSB
October 13, 1939 - October 9, 2020
Atchison, Kansas - Sister Ann Diettrich, OSB, 80, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kan., died Friday, Oct. 9, at the monastery. Services will be held at a later date.
Sister Ann was born in Evanston, Ill., on Oct. 13, 1939, one of four children of Ruth (Zeigea) and Henry Diettrich. She entered the Benedictines of Mount St. Scholastica in 1959 and made her final profession on Dec. 31, 1967. Her sister, Mary Ruth, was also a religious, a Sister of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, Wis. With a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in early childhood education, Sister Ann served for thirty years as a primary and early childhood teacher in parish schools in Kansas and Missouri, as well as at Donnelly College's childcare center.
After taking chaplaincy training at Bethany Hospital, she served as minister of care for the sick and elderly in parishes in Kansas City. From 1990-2008, she served as oblate director for the Mount's Kansas City, Kansas, oblate group. When she returned to the monastery, she was a chaplain in Dooley Center, the monastery's health care facility.
Sister Ann was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother John Diettrich, and by her sisters Rita Lockwood and Sister Mary James Diettrich, C.S.A. She is survived by nieces and nephews and her monastic family. Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com
) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org
)