1/
Ann Diettrich
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Ann (Mary Henry) Diettrich, OSB
October 13, 1939 - October 9, 2020
Atchison, Kansas - Sister Ann Diettrich, OSB, 80, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kan., died Friday, Oct. 9, at the monastery. Services will be held at a later date.
Sister Ann was born in Evanston, Ill., on Oct. 13, 1939, one of four children of Ruth (Zeigea) and Henry Diettrich. She entered the Benedictines of Mount St. Scholastica in 1959 and made her final profession on Dec. 31, 1967. Her sister, Mary Ruth, was also a religious, a Sister of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, Wis. With a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in early childhood education, Sister Ann served for thirty years as a primary and early childhood teacher in parish schools in Kansas and Missouri, as well as at Donnelly College's childcare center.
After taking chaplaincy training at Bethany Hospital, she served as minister of care for the sick and elderly in parishes in Kansas City. From 1990-2008, she served as oblate director for the Mount's Kansas City, Kansas, oblate group. When she returned to the monastery, she was a chaplain in Dooley Center, the monastery's health care facility.
Sister Ann was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother John Diettrich, and by her sisters Rita Lockwood and Sister Mary James Diettrich, C.S.A. She is survived by nieces and nephews and her monastic family. Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Avenue
Atchison, KS 66002
913-367-6543
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved