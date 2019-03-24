Ann Duwe Ann Duwe, 73, of Overland Park, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019 after a long journey with a rare form of dementia called primary progressive aphasia. She was born on June 17, 1945 to James and Patricia Meiklejohn in Oakland, California. Ann grew up in Seattle and Bellevue Washington and graduated in 1963 from Franklin High School in Seattle. She graduated with a BA degree from the University of Washington in 1967. After working as a TWA flight attendant and supervisor of flight attendants for 2 1/2 years in New York City, she married Barry Duwe on November 15, 1969 and resided with him in Falls Church, Virginia until April of 1973 when she and Barry moved to Shawnee, Kansas. Ann and Barry then settled in Overland Park, Kansas from 1975 for all the ensuing years. From 1973 to 2008, Ann worked as an office manager and staffing specialist for Jim Hix at Bossler-Hix Personnel (later called Spherion) in Overland Park. Through her natural kindness, keen mind for names and faces, and winsome smile, Ann thrived at helping people find jobs - she had a unique gift for finding just the right job fit for both employer and employee. From the early 1980s forward, Ann was an avid runner and tri-athlete, but her favorite sport became bicycling with Barry on many long adventures, especially in the northwest US, British Columbia, and Colorado. Ann was a wonderful gourmet cook and loved hosting and treating friends and family to really great food. Ann loved her church and served as a deacon, greeter, usher, and children's program helper (and special chef for the chancel choir!) at what is now called Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 49 years and eternal partner, Barry Duwe; her sister, Lynn Valiton; and brother, James A. Meiklejohn, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Patricia Meiklejohn. Visitation on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. will be held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 13300 Kenneth Road, Leawood, KS 66209, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Cornerstone that same day at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, or to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic-Neurology Dr. Keith Josephs research, 200 First Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55905. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019