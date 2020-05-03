Mollie Ann Evanoff Mollie Ann Evanoff, 91, of Lee's Summit passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Village Hospice House. Mollie was the 11th child born to Mollie and Rimey Cary in Speed, MO and her mother passed away shortly after her birth. Mollie married Alex Evanoff in October 1951 and they were married over 50 years. They were blessed with three children -- twin boys and a daughter. Being Mom & Grandma was her greatest joy. Mollie was very active in her children's activities including Brownies, Cub Scout leader, helping Alex start Boy Scout Troop #531 (with the help of many others), attending sporting events and seeing both boys achieve Eagle Scout. Mollie was a great cook and always loved cooking for her family and neighbors. Mollie was blessed with wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved so much. She always loved and cherished time with her family. Mollie camped several years at Truman during retirement, and moved to Clinton in 1989. Mollie had such great neighbors both in Terrace Lake for 33 years and again in Clinton. After Alex passed away, Mollie went to the Clinton Senior Center daily for lunch & Bingo and had many friends in Clinton and Kansas City. Mollie lived independently in her home just past her 90th birthday with the help of wonderful neighbors & family. Mollie moved to Addington Place Assisted Living in Lee's Summit and also made many great friends there as well. She was a member of the Clinton Christian Church and loved her church family. The family would like to thank the employees of Addington Place for always being there for her and being like her family when we couldn't be there and also Village Hospice for their wonderful care her last few days. Mollie was preceded in death by her husband Alex (2002) and all 10 of her siblings. She is survived by her twin sons: Larry (wife Debbie) & Gary (wife Susan) and daughter Debbie (husband Craig); grandchildren: Kris Evanoff, Dusty Evanoff (Maria), Leslie Lawrence (Tanner) & Michelle Willoughby (Tyson), Laura Hitchcock & Ali Hitchcock; great-grandchildren; Tyler Lawrence, Ella Lawrence, Owen Willoughby, Scout Evanoff, Pete Kallhoff and another great grandson due in June. Mollie also leaves many nieces and nephews as well as many wonderful friends. Due to the Covid restrictions there will not be a service. Memorial contributions can be made to Clinton Christian Church, 1201 E. Ohio Street, Clinton, MO 64735.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store