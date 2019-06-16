Ann Hovey Ann Hovey was the youngest daughter born to Philip G. Hovey and Gertrude Mays Hovey on April 3, 1938. She was raised in Kansas City along with her two sisters Grace and Joan. Ann graduated from Sunset Hill in 1956. From there she attended Smith College where she graduated in 1960 with a B.A. in music. Ann had an amazing gift of music, as anyone who knew her could attest. She received her Masters in music from UMKC. She used this talent throughout her life. She grew up with music all around her. Her grandmother, mother and both her sisters were all very musically talented. Once home from college, Ann was in the Botar class of 1960. Ann's music took her around the United States to various cities including L.A. and New York City. However, she ultimately ended up back home In Kansas City. Ann played the piano for the Notables for 15 years. A singing group with the Junior League of Kansas City Missouri. They would travel around the city to different nursing homes to play and sing songs to the residents. Providing this type of entertainment gave Ann much joy. She also played hymns at a local hospital on Sunday mornings for patients. Ann had a strong faith and was a long-time member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Ann passed away peacefully on May 16th with family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, both of her sisters and her nephew Matthew Johnston. Her surviving family members are her nephews Bill Johnston, Philip Johnston, Mignon Disney and Ann Pirnack along with several great nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ann's life will be Friday June 21st at 1000 A.M. at Bishop Spencer Place 4301 Maddison Ave. Kansas City, Missouri 64112. A small reception will be held afterword at Bishop Spencer Place. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Music for Minors. www.mfm.org or mail donations to 1100 Industrial Road suite 10 San Carlos, CA 94070 Music for Minors was founded by Ann's sister Grace in 1976.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019