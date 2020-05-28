Ann J. (Toplikar) Felich Ann Josephine (Toplikar) Felich, 98, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Ann was born in Kansas City, KS on July 22, 1921 to August and Josephine Toplikar. She attended Holy Family Parish school and graduated from Wyandotte High school in 1939. Ann worked as a seamstress during World War II and then for 24 years at Southwestern Bell, retiring in 1983. Ann married Frank F. Felich in 1951 and had four children. She was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. After retiring she volunteered at Cancer Action, St. Mary's Food Kitchen and Villa St. Francis. She was an avid cook, baker and seamstress. She loved watching tennis, KU basketball, the Royals and the Chiefs. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Frank, and eight siblings. She is survived by her four children, Frank (Noreen) Felich, Dan (Linda) Felich, Marian (Mark) Williams, Tom (Karen) Felich, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park on Friday, May 30 at 10:00AM followed by private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Relief Services or Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park.