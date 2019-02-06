Home
Ann Jeanette (Leggio) Arredondo


Ann Jeanette (Leggio) Arredondo
1936 - 2019
Ann Jeanette (Leggio) Arredondo Obituary
Ann Jeanette (Leggio) Arredondo Ann Arredondo, 82, passed away on Sat, Feb 2, 2019 at her home in Parkville, MO with family by her side. Ann was born Sep 27, 1936 to Jack and Helen Leggio in Kansas City, MO. With 2 brothers, Vincent and Jack, Jr. Ann was devoted to her Catholic faith and family. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Therese, attending mass regularly with her son, Julian Michael, and his wife, Monica. Ann spent most of her career as a receptionist, retiring from Martech Printing. She was active at the YMCA and loved spending time with her grandchildren, Adam (and wife Andrea), Tamara, Damon (and wife Emily) and Hannahand great-granddaughter, Eveah "Evie". Services will be held on Fri, Feb 8, 2019 at St.Therese, 7207 NW 9 Highway, KCMO 64152. The family welcomes friends from 2:00 - 4:00 PM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00PM. Arrangements by Meyers Northland Chapel, Parkville, MO. Complete obituary and condolences at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2019
