Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
Ann Louise Travis


1956 - 2019
Ann Louise Travis Obituary
Ann Louise Travis Ann Louise Travis was born on October 9, 1956 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ann grew up in Topeka, Kansas, later attending St. Olaf College, Texas Christian University, and Kansas University. She was brilliant in her academics, and received a Masters in Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis. Ann had personal struggles, but through it all maintained a deep love of God, an affinity for naps, and an obnoxious sense of humor that we already miss. Ann passed away on June 21, 2019, at the age of 62 and a brief gathering for family will occur at 11:00 am on July 20 at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her two brothers John and Peter with whom she relished jousting verbally, her sisters in law Terrie and Barbara, and five nieces and nephews: Emily, Sarah, Laura, Will, and Meg, all of whom she cared about deeply. R.I.P. Ann. You deserve it. Say hi to Mom and Dad.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
