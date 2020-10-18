Ann Marie Woytowich
October 6, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Ann M. Setz Woytowich peacefully passed away on October 6, 2020, five days after celebrating her 100th birthday. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Walter Woytowich. She is survived by her sister Helen Schultz of Ohio; sons Walter William (Judy), Richard Thomas (Dorothy), Mark Phillip (Linda), and Eric John (Cynthia); daughters, Judith Ann Spriggens (Gaary) and Margaret German (Lloyd); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, Lee's Summit, MO, followed by interment at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com