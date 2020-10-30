1/
Ann R. Wissman
Ann R. Wissman
October 28, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Ann R. Wissman, 84, Prairie Village, KS, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Addington Place of Prairie Village. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Mass following at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 2, at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
NOV
2
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Cure' of Ars Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
