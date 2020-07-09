Ann Sloan League Ann Sloan League, 83, of Westwood Kansas, passed away on June 28, 2020 of complications due to cancer treatment. She was born August 2, 1936 to Howard and Katherine Sloan in Fargo, North Dakota. She was raised outside of Chicago and the family moved to Colorado Springs when she was 14 years old. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and then attended the University of Colorado where she received a BS in English Literature. It was at the University of Colorado where she met her husband Dan. She graduated on a Saturday, got married on that Sunday and became a military wife on Monday. The growing family started in Carmel, CA and then to Los Angeles, CA and then Rowayton, CT adding a child on to each move. She settled in Kansas City where she raised her four children. Ann is survived by her brother John Sloan, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. As a mother she never missed a single school or sporting event. She actually knew more about sports than most fathers who attended these events. She had her hands full raising the four of us however "her look"when we were misbehaving is something never to be forgotten. She raised us to be kind and independent thinkers. She was determined to give us a wide array of experiences that have certainly shaped us in so many valuable ways. Ann was strongminded and was never shy to express her opinion. She had many interests including entertaining, traveling, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, penguins, KU basketball, the perfect martini and a nice glass of wine. Over the years she had many dogs and cats that were her constant companions. Her most recent dogs, Maissie and Gabe, brought her true love and joy. A testament to our mothers character are the many friendships she has acquired from the different chapters of her life. She was blessed with so many friends of varying age, race, religion and gender. They would all agree that she was a truly remarkable and memorable individual. Donations in her memory may be made to our local Great Plains SPCA, Wayside Waifs or Unleashed Pet Rescue.



