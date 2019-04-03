Kansas City Star Obituaries
Ann Elizabeth Twitchel Ann Twitchel, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born on June 1st, 1967 to Ronald & Karen Palmgren in Kansas City, KS., and grew up in Basehor, KS. Ann married the love of her life, Allen Ray Twitchel on September 19, 1987 in Kansas City, KS. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald D. Palmgren, Sr. Ann is survived by her husband Allen, children; Nichole Thompson (Mike), Alexander, Allen II & Samuel Twitchel, mother & step-father Karen & William Stubler, sisters: Lori Palmgren & Rebecca Barnett & brother Ronald D. Palmgren, Jr. Ann always enjoyed good times with her beloved family and friends; she was so vibrant and full of life. She loved bright colors, flowers, fun shoes & purses. Ann always thought of others and made people feel special. Visitation will be 6-8pm Thursday, April 4th, at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home, with a time for sharing of stories at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, April 5th at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lansing, KS. Burial to follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. Memorial Contributions can be made to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019
