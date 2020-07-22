1/1
Ann Wallace Graner
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Graner Ann Wallace Graner was born in Kansas City, MO on January 11, 1954 to Dean Lee and Zelma Adams Graner, and died on July 20, 2020. She graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and received a B.S. degree in Education and Library Science from Bemidji State University. Ann worked several years as an elementary teacher and school librarian in both the Encampment, WY and the Kansas City, KS public school districts. She recently retired from McAnany, Van Cleave & Phillips, P.A. Ann is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Kelly) McCorkle; three sisters, Mary Gail (Linda) Barrier, Loretta Deane Graner and daughter Elizabeth Ann Graner, and Karen Lee (Russ) Pino; two step-sons, Paul (Jill) McCorkle and Scott (Jessica) McCorkle. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be held for family only at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Video streaming of the service will be available on Saturday, July 25, at 11:00 at youtube.com/c/stthomasop. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS, 66213.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
youtube.com/c/stthomasop
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tina Helfrich
July 22, 2020
Ann was a great person who was always willing to help and was always so very kind. I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with her at MVP. She will be greatly missed.
Sheri
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I first met Ann during my interview at MVP. She never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need. I will forever be grateful to her for helping to mold and teach me to be the paralegal I can be. She would go toe to toe with anyone and never hesitated to explain her position.
My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.
Jennifer Frost
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Ann was such an integral part of my life at MVP and I am heartbroken she is not with us anymore. I will always remember her detailed and thorough instruction, and her kindness in delivering it. She was a wonderful woman with a heart of gold. You will be missed, dear Ann. May you rest in peace.
Patty Gehrke
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved