Ann Graner Ann Wallace Graner was born in Kansas City, MO on January 11, 1954 to Dean Lee and Zelma Adams Graner, and died on July 20, 2020. She graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and received a B.S. degree in Education and Library Science from Bemidji State University. Ann worked several years as an elementary teacher and school librarian in both the Encampment, WY and the Kansas City, KS public school districts. She recently retired from McAnany, Van Cleave & Phillips, P.A. Ann is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Kelly) McCorkle; three sisters, Mary Gail (Linda) Barrier, Loretta Deane Graner and daughter Elizabeth Ann Graner, and Karen Lee (Russ) Pino; two step-sons, Paul (Jill) McCorkle and Scott (Jessica) McCorkle. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be held for family only at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Video streaming of the service will be available on Saturday, July 25, at 11:00 at youtube.com/c/stthomasop
. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS, 66213.