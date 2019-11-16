Home

Ann Webster Maschler 1938 - 2019 Ann Webster Maschler, 81, passed away Nov. 10, 2019. Born January 9, 1938 to Thomas J and Almira Ketcham Webster in Trenton Mo. She taught both elementary and secondary in public and private schools. Ann met the love of her life, Frank Maschler, in 1957. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Sean and wife Priscilla and Kevin; grandchildren Liam and Grace; numerous in-laws, cousins, and friends. Memorial contributions may be given to . Visitation will be held at 9:30am Monday, November 18th at Jacob's Well Church, 1617 W. 42nd St., KCMO followed by funeral service at 10:30am. Interment will be at Winston Cemetery in Winston Mo. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 16, 2019
