Ann Wherritt Turpin Ann Wherritt Turpin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff. She was only 13 days shy of her 98th birthday. Ann was born on September 20, 1921 in Liberty, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents Alan and Alberta Wherritt and her husband William J. Turpin whom she was married to for 67 years. Ann is survived by her two daughters, Pam Strang (Terry) and Dianne Ferrell (Paul) both of Liberty; six grandchildren: Michelle Price (Jeff) of Liberty, Ashley Shipman (Jamison) of Liberty, Grant Ferrell (Julie) of Dallas, TX, Bradley Ferrell (Heidi) of Reno, NV, Emily Pope (Jason) of Santa Rosa, CA, and Betsy Barclay (John) of St. Joseph, MO; and 18 great-grandchildren. Ann grew up in Liberty, MO and graduated from Liberty High School in 1938. She received her B.S in Education from the University of Missouri in 1942 where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. After graduation from MU, Ann taught kindergarten at Franklin Elementary School in Liberty and married her long-time sweetheart, Will Turpin, on July 24, 1943. Ann was a life-long member of the Liberty Christian Church. She served as Deacon Emeritus, was a member of the Odds and Ends Sunday School class and served on many different church committees. Ann enjoyed attending a weekly Bible class with close Liberty friends. She was a 61-year member of Chapter IZ P.E.O. of Liberty. Ann was a very accomplished bridge player, belonging to several clubs for more than 75 years. In her later years, Ann enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends at McCrite. Ann and Will were long time members of the Carousel Dance Club, as Ann loved to dance. Traveling was her passion and she and her husband Will enjoyed visiting new countries and interacting with different cultures. Ann loved life to the fullest and so enjoyed entertaining family and friends, shopping trips and lunches out. She was devoted to her two daughters, six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The family is truly appreciative of the loving care extended to Ann by the entire staff at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, especially "the girls" on the 3rd Floor, and by her caregivers from One Community Hospice. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Dining Room at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Liberty Christian Church, 427 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO followed by a Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Liberty Christian Church Trust Fund, Inc, 427 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO, 64068.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019